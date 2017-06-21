FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Reuters hosts Newsmaker on the future of autonomous vehicles
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RPB
June 21, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 2 months ago

Reuters hosts Newsmaker on the future of autonomous vehicles

2 Min Read

Reuters Newsmaker in New York, June 20, 2017.

On Tuesday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event in New York on the future of autonomous vehicles. Reuters Transportation Editor Joe White was joined on stage by Stephen Girsky, Managing Partner, VectolQ; Evangelos Simoudis, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Synapse Partners; and Padma Warrior, CEO, NIO U.S, for a lively discussion on regulation of self-driving cars, which manufacturers are leading the charge and how investors are assessing opportunity in the autonomous vehicle space.

Among the highlights:

--Warrior explained that autonomy is not a feature that can be added to an existing car, and that self-driving cars need to be built from the ground up.

--Girksy said the U.S. could be left behind if policy doesn’t catch up to technology.

--On the hurdles of machine learning, Simoudis said that “getting enough data to train these systems is going to be hard.”

Watch the full Reuters Newsmaker at www.reuters.tv/l/lu8 . You can follow more of the discussion on Twitter by searching #ReutersLive.

 

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.