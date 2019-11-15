Reuters provides trusted news content on AWS Data Exchange for artificial intelligence capabilities

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced today that it has joined the newly launched AWS Data Exchange to provide access to trusted news and data to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Even more enterprises will now have quick access to Reuters trusted, independent and impartial news content and data, which are produced by 2,500 journalists in more than 200 locations globally, to power their artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

“Reuters is constantly seeking new ways to broaden the reach of our independent, trusted and unbiased news content and data. We are excited to be among the first providers of such content in AWS Data Exchange, where our multi-language news data will be made available to a diverse range of AWS customers around the globe,” said Alphonse Hardel, Global Head of Business Development and Strategy, Reuters at Thomson Reuters.

“With the increasing demand across industries in using news content to train and power their mission critical AI and analytics applications on the cloud, the depth and accuracy of Reuters coverage means AWS customers are now able to seamlessly access the highest quality of data from AWS Data Exchange,” added Hardel.

AWS Data Exchange is a new service that makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud using AWS Marketplace. AWS Data Exchange also makes it easy for qualified data providers to securely package, license, and deliver data products to AWS customers worldwide.

“Reuters is widely regarded as a leading source of high-quality news, and has been for decades” said Chris Casey, General Manager, Business Development, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to see the innovation made possible by having Reuters’ data sets available on AWS Data Exchange so our mutual customers can seamlessly use this data to feed applications, analytics, and machine learning models running on AWS.”

Reuters had earlier announced a collaboration with Amazon to deliver trusted news content to help Amazon Alexa, the voice service, answer even more customer questions. This latest move into the AI space comes at a time of increasing use of Reuters news data to advance customers’ machine learning initiatives, by providing high quality unbiased and diverse training data for teaching machines to translate in multiple languages, for trend forecasting, to power business intelligence platforms and in high-level academic research.

Reuters API offering ensures seamless delivery, while an extensive metadata enables content to be easily identified and managed, providing a basis for training topic and language specific machine learning and artificial intelligence models.

To learn more about Reuters AI services, click here , or click here to view Reuters data on AWS Data Exchange.

