Reuters honors Myanmar journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo with Baron Award

The contributions of detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were recognized by their colleagues at the annual Reuters Journalists of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

The reporters, who have been detained in Myanmar since December 12, were honored with the Baron Award – a special prize which recognizes journalists who stand out in their proven commitment to Reuters deep traditions of integrity and journalistic excellence – at the ceremony in New York, which celebrates the best of Reuters journalism from the previous year. (Watch the Baron Award tribute video here.)

Presenting the Baron Award, Reuters President and Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler said,“[Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo] have done remarkable work of global importance and have made an enormous sacrifice in the process. They have shown through their work why press freedom is so important, and they have acted with extraordinary courage and resilience throughout their ordeal. … Our thoughts are with Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Ooo and their families, as we celebrate their extraordinary work as Reuters journalists.”

Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Antoni Slodkowski attended the New York ceremony to accept the award on behalf of the detained journalists. In his remarks, he said,“The Baron Award is given to people who both embody the Reuters values of integrity and freedom from bias, but also for journalistic excellence. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have shown through their courageous, tireless work that they not only embody those ideals, but that they live and breathe them also outside of the newsroom. …Their mission is to make the world a better, more tolerant and more just place and they worked towards that vision both as professionals, but also as charity workers, authors and warm, generous husbands, brothers, sons and fantastic friends.”

In addition to the Baron Award, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have recently been honored with the PEN America Barbey Freedom to Write Award and the National Press Club’s Aubuchon Press Freedom Award.

A video celebrating the best of Reuters journalism in 2017 can be viewed here.

