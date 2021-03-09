Reuters to host virtual event on President Biden’s first 50 days in office and beyond on March 12

U.S. President Joe Biden as he speaks about the Biden administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC293M9TCBW7

As U.S. President Joe Biden approaches his first 50 days in office, Reuters is hosting a virtual event featuring its White House reporting team discussing how the Biden administration will tackle key issues including the politics of Big Tech, trade and foreign policy.

Reuters White House Editor Heather Timmons will moderate a discussion with White House Business Correspondent for China Tech Alexandra Alper, White House Correspondent Nandita Bose and White House Economics Correspondent Andrea Shalal.

The panel will look at some of the most critical issues facing President Biden during his first year in office, including rethinking former President Trump’s China tariffs, improving relations with trade partners, pressure to help U.S. chip manufacturers and how to put millions of Americans back to work after the coronavirus pandemic.

Join Reuters for the live virtual event to gain insights on how the president plans to spend his first year in office. Register for the live discussion, taking place on Friday, March 12, at 9 a.m. EST, here.

