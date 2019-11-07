Reuters hosts Newsmaker with Blackstone Founder & CEO, Stephen A. Schwarzman

Blackstone Group CEO and Co-Founder Steve Schwarzman speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He - RC2R5D92A1CL

On Wednesday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event in New York with Blackstone Founder & CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Steve Schwarzman joined Reuters Editor-At-Large Sir Harold Evans for a discussion about his political and economic outlook to leading Blackstone, a global financial institution and his new book What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence.

Among the highlights of the discussion:

-On the trade war with China, Schwarzman said he was optimistic that the U.S. and China would resolve the 16-month long trade war, “helping to ease tensions between two of the world’s biggest economics.”

-On concerns of an impending economic recession, Schwarzman said he does not expect a recession in the near future, commenting “The consumers are doing quite well and it’s the first time in many years that in part of our economic scale, people are out-earning inflation…When that happens, people spend money. I expect there to be a continued wage pressure because we’re starting to run out of workers and this will continue as a sort of economic cycle for a while.”

The full interview can be viewed here and for the Reuters report please see here.

