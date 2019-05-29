Reuters photography included in Assignments exhibition in London

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017.

Nine Reuters photographers have been included in a photography exhibition called “Assignments,” a selection curated by the British Press Photographers’ Association (BPPA). The exhibition is a chance to see and appreciate the best images – taken by UK photojournalists – chosen by the BPPA over the last year.

Among the four images taken by Hannah McKay chosen for the exhibition, two focused on the plight of the Rohingya refugees: of photographers helping a Rohingya refugee out of the Naf River and of Rohingya refugees being reflected in rainwater along an embankment.

“This picture helped to tell one of the most important global news stories of 2017,” said McKay, in reflection of the Rohingya refugee pictures. “I’m pleased that the curators have recognized the significance of photojournalism in their selection, along with so many other fantastic images in the exhibition.

Henry Nicholls had three of his photos included in the series: of England fans’ reacting to watching the Croatia v England match, of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a police van after being arrested in London and of former British Conservative Party MP Anna Soubry posing at a news conference in London.

“I’m really pleased for my pictures to be included amongst such other brilliant work and colleagues,” said Nicholls. “It’s great that even in such an uncertain, evolving industry it can be celebrated this way. And of course, the pictures are a columniation of brilliant teamwork across desks at Reuters and would not be possible without such coordination.

“Assignments” exhibition opened at the Oxo Tower Wharf in London from 17-19 May and will run at The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Stoke on Trent, Tuesday 13 July – Sunday 25 August.

