Reuters to host Newsmaker event with Microsoft President Brad Smith on Friday, Sept. 13 in New York

On Friday, Reuters will host a Newsmaker event in New York featuring Microsoft President Brad Smith. Moderated by Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler, the discussion will offer Smith’s views on the promise and existential risks of our increasingly digital world, as well as insights from his book, Tools and Weapons: The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age.

As president of one of the world’s largest technology companies, Smith has for nearly a quarter of a century been on the front lines of a technology revolution. From the explosion of social media and artificial intelligence to growing cybersecurity threats, weaponization and heightened regulatory scrutiny, the sweeping transformation of technology holds both challenges and opportunities.

The Reuters Newsmaker will take place in New York on Friday, September 13, at 8 a.m. For more information, click tmsnrt.rs/2UhUj2p .

