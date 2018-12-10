Reuters journalists honoured at British Journalism Awards

On the week which marks a year since their imprisonment in Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been honoured at the British Journalism Awards at a ceremony in London.

British Journalism Awards 2018

The evening also saw Reuters business correspondents David Lewis and Philippe Engels awarded.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo jointly won two awards, in the Foreign Affairs Journalism category and Investigation of the Year by an International News Organisation category for ‘Massacre in Myanmar,’ an investigation of a massacre of ten Rohingya men and boys in a village in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were working on the story at the time of their arrest.

David Lewis and Philippe Engels won the Business, Finance and Economic Journalism category for their story, ‘How to make millions selling passports to Africa.’

Reuters journalist Hannah McKay was shortlisted in the Photojournalism category, for her image of UK Prime Minster Theresa May being handed a P45 as she addressed the Conservative Party conference.

Clare Baldwin, Andrew Marshall and Manny Mogato were also shortlisted in the Investigation of the Year category, for their story, ‘Police tell one story of what happened in Barangay 19. Security cameras tell another.’

This year, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have also been awarded a Foreign Press Association Media Award, PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write award, the Osborn Elliot Prize, a One World Media Award, the James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism, the Don Bolles Medal from IRE, and the Aubuchon Press Freedom Award from the National Press Club.

Media Contact:

Joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]