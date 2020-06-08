Reuters to host virtual Newsmaker with Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt, on Wednesday, June 10

Brookfield Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt listens to other speakers, during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock(CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS) - GM1E85B073X01

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event featuring CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, Bruce Flatt. Join Reuters for an exclusive conversation with the CEO of the world’s leading alternative asset management companies, with $500 billion of investments around the world.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Brookfield Asset Management, with half a trillion dollars to invest, was preparing for an economic downturn. The Toronto-based group, whose holdings range from Canary Wharf in London and prime Manhattan office space to Brazilian toll roads and an entire city outside Mumbai, acquired a firm dedicated to buying distressed assets in 2019. This meant when the coronavirus crisis slammed financial markets, Flatt was ready. Brookfield had $12 billion of bank credit lines, $5 billion of liquid assets, a small debt load and no pending transactions hanging in the balance. Reuters Breakingviews Global Editor Rob Cox will moderate the virtual conversation with Flatt, exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic and Great Lockdown will change money, markets and economies around the world.

The Reuters virtual Newsmaker will take place on Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. ET. More information, click here.

