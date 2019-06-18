Reuters, in partnership with CBS News, reveals misconduct within the U.S. private military housing program

Homes that were constructed by Balfour Beatty are seen in a neighborhood at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, U.S. May 1, 2019. Picture taken May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Today Reuters revealed how Balfour Beatty, one of the largest housing providers for the U.S. systematically falsified its Tinker Air Force Base maintenance logs for years, helping it secure incentive fees as families awaited home repairs.

Reuters worked in partnership with CBS News to look at tenant complaints and unsafe conditions in the private military housing program. See here for the segment on CBS This Morning.

For more than a year, Reuters has exposed the hazardous housing conditions that military families are facing in the United States in the ‘Ambushed at Home’ series.

The reports have prompted dramatic government action to safeguard 700,000 military personnel and family members living on American bases – three federal investigations, new legislation, widespread repairs and a $386 million emergency program to inspect housing for the hazards we exposed. The series has received numerous journalism awards, including the Edgar A. Poe Award, a Sidney Hillman Prize, a Sigma Delta Chi Award and a SABEW Best in Business Award.

