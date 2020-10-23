Reuters photo of Black protestor carrying suspected far-right protester to safety inspires contemporary orchestral piece

Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. Picture taken June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

In a mark of the power and influence of Reuters photojournalism, a Reuters image captured by photographer Dylan Martinez during anti-racist demonstrations in London earlier this year has inspired the composition of a piece of contemporary classical music, which received its world premiere this week.

Martinez’s image of Black protester Patrick Hutchinson carrying an injured, suspected far-right protester to safety went viral on social media and featured in news bulletins and in newspapers across the globe earlier this year.

To mark Black History Month in the UK, Chineke! Orchestra presented the world premiere of James B. Wilson’s new work, Remnants, a collaboration with poet Yomi Sode, commissioned by the Southbank Centre in London, part of Black Legacies.

Remnants was inspired by the Reuters image and sees Wilson and Sode, two up and coming young artists, deconstruct the image of Hutchinson carrying the white protestor to safety.

It was broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 from the Royal Festival Hall as part of the Southbank Centre's Inside Out series and will be streamed exclusively on YouTube on Monday 23rd November.

