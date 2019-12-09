Reuters named official international news agency launch partner for CNN Brasil

CNN Brasil - Reuters

Reuters today announced it will be the official international news agency launch partner to provide global news content for CNN Brasil, a 24-hour broadcast news channel launching in March 2020.

With more than 20 million news stories, videos and pictures available on Reuters Connect, CNN Brasil will have access to the most wide-ranging collection of real-time, multimedia news content from around the world for its Brazilian audience across its television network and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled CNN Brasil has chosen Reuters as their official international agency launch partner as it prepares to bring in one of the world’s largest news channels into the Brazilian media market. CNN Brasil will now have to access to Reuters world-class journalism from over 2,500 Reuters journalists in 200 locations worldwide, providing Brazilians with the most important news stories from around the world,” said Michael Friedenberg, President, Reuters.

“Reuters relevance and credibility in Brazil is already recognised and appreciated by the Brazilian audience. This important agreement will allow the presence of Reuters content on CNN Brasil Pay-TV’s linear channel and all our digital and social platforms,” said Douglas Tavolaro, CEO and Partner of CNN Brazil.

CNN Brasil will be conducted by the Brazilian media group under a trademark licensing agreement with CNN International. The 24-hour news channel will be available in March 2020 for pay-TV subscribers as well as on digital platforms.

Media contact:

Deepal.patadia@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]