Reuters announces major expansion of Asia partnerships for media customers on Reuters Connect

Reuters today announced a major expansion of its partnerships in Asia, enhancing its content offering News Agency customers via Reuters Connect.

Reuters Connect continues to emerge as the ultimate media market place.

Aflo, one of Asia’s largest digital media aggregators and Star News, a leading entertainment media outlet in Korea, join Reuters Connect for the first time.

Based in Tokyo, Aflo delivers a broad range of creative and editorial content from around the world and is the official Tokyo 2020 Olympics photography service. Aflo covers major international sporting events including Rugby World Cup 2019, European football and tennis and Japanese-focused news and entertainment stories.

Established in 2004, Star News is the leading source of breaking news, exclusive interviews, reviews and reports on the Korean entertainment industry. Star News showcases Korean movie premieres, alongside drama and concerts and provides access to major celebrities and artists.

Aflo and Star News join a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect, allowing subscribers to find and utilize a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

Other partners include BBC, USA TODAY Sports, Accuweather, Variety, WENN, Newsflare, Red Bull Media House, Hollywood TV and more.

Justine Flatley, Product Manager for Content Partnerships, Reuters, said: “Reuters News Agency continues to expand its third-party content offering with a focus on providing more local coverage from Asia on Reuters Connect. Reuters is committed to making the Connect platform a one-stop-shop for all our customers’ needs and partnering with Star News and AFLO will help us to deliver more local news, entertainment and sports features from the region.”

Mark Eite, Director of Business Development, Aflo said: “As one of Japan’s biggest editorial agencies, Aflo is proud to be represented on the Reuters Connect platform. As well as our news and entertainment coverage, we’re delighted that by partnering with Reuters, more people will have access to our sports coverage, especially with the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the preparations for Tokyo 2020 in full swing.”

Park Jun-chul, Chief Director, Starnews said: “Star News Korea is very excited to partner with Reuters Connect. We believe our presence on such a global platform will allow greater access to anyone interested in K-pop and K-stars across Asia and beyond.”

In addition to Aflo and Star News, the archive for Asian News International (ANI) is also now available for points on Reuters Connect.

ANI provides news coverage from South Asia including politics, business, health, technology, travel and entertainment news and features with regional perspectives. The archive covers 30-day-old content.

