Reuters partners with Constellation Research & Technology to illuminate sustainability efforts and decarbonization across key industries

New Reuters series exploring business model transformation and decarbonization

Reuters announced today a partnership with Constellation Research & Technology, a research firm that provides sector-based performance analytics, to illuminate the efforts of companies to transform business models towards sustainability and decarbonization.

The new Reuters series will explore business model transformation and decarbonization within eight industries: autos, utilities, IT, capital goods, agriculture, oil and gas, aviation and consumer goods.

Published this week, the first in the series looks at how auto manufacturers are addressing sustainability issues, finding that Tesla Inc is best positioned among global automakers to manage the risk associated with transitioning to a less carbon-intensive business, while most other major automakers still have some ways to go to deliver a transition in line with global climate goals.

The analysis of 27 global automakers takes into account more than 10 metrics, including a company’s willingness to report emission targets, its market share in zero-emission vehicle sales and whether its production plans are aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement. A maturity and momentum score is then assigned to determine an automaker’s progress in decarbonization.

For more on the findings from the auto manufacturer analysis in the Reuters series, click here.

