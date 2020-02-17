Reuters coronavirus coverage leads the way

Reuters coverage of the coronavirus continues to lead the way across the globe, with the largest recorded usage of footage from TV channels and digital properties this year.

FILE PHOTO: The cruise ship MS Westerdam at dock in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin/File Photo - RC232F993MQY

The arrival of the MS Westerdam in Sihanoukhville, Cambodia proved to be of particularly strong appeal to Reuters clients.

Many broadcasters struggled to secure a live signal from the area, but Reuters was prepared, getting there first, accompanied with live LU-Smart and a tripod. This enabled Reuters to provide exclusive live video footage to clients around the world.

Reuters exclusive interview here with China’s top virus expert, Zhong Nanshan. was the second top trending story on Weibo, one of China’s largest social platforms.

Also out in front last week was an innovative live broadcast from Reuters Beijing-based videojournalist Thomas Suen, filming his one-hour commute from his home to Reuters bureau.

Due to tight security in Beijing, Thomas used a GoPro and the footage starkly showed empty trains, buses and shopping malls, as people stayed at home and avoided travelling.

Reuters is consistently delivering fast and first, across multiple stories on the biggest story of 2020 so far.

