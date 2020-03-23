Reuters ahead on key news, as sports world feels impact of coronavirus outbreak

Fake blood in seen in test tubes labelled with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of a displayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - RC21NF9VNQ46

Since December 2019, Reuters has been at the forefront of coronavirus coverage around the world, reporting on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on every part of society, from health and politics to business and increasingly, sport.

In the last week alone, Reuters has landed a series of key news stories on how the sports industry is feeling the impact of coronavirus, including:

- Reuters reported here that the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics had begun to draft possible alternatives to hosting the Olympics in July, in contrast to the position of Japan’s government and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that postponement of the games was not an option. Hours after the exclusive was published, the International Olympic Committee confirmed that it had reversed course to consider alternatives because of the global coronavirus pandemic;

- Reuters got an exclusive interview with reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi here who said the International Olympic Committee is putting the health of elite athletes at risk by telling them to continue training for the Tokyo 2020 Games as the coronavirus rages;

- Reuters reported here that the Euro 2020 soccer Championship was postponed for a year, scooping the news of the biggest sporting casualty to-date of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ossian Shine, Reuters Global Editor, Sport, commented: “Connected, intelligent, global reporting has never been more vital than during this story which contains so many complex moving parts. Well-sourced sports journalists working alongside colleagues in politics, health and business has given us the edge to deliver the stories driving the news.”

