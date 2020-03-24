Reuters to host Twitter chat with healthcare experts discussing coronavirus

A sign advices about social distancing outside the control room as Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose H. Gomez celebrates Sunday mass via livestream at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels after California's governor Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's residents to hunker down in their homes during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On Wednesday, Reuters will be hosting a Twitter chat with a panel of medical editors and healthcare experts answering healthcare-related questions regarding the coronavirus. Users can follow the discussion, which begins at 2 pm ET, on Twitter on @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.

The panel will include a number of healthcare experts, including Toronto General Hospital Research Institute Clinician Investigator Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac), Director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin), University of Michigan Associate Professor of Epidemiology Dr. Aubree Gordon (@AubreeGordonPhD), Stanford University Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, Harvard University Research Director Dr. Suerie Moon (@SuerieMoon), University of St. Andrews Clinical Fellow Dr. Muge Cevik (@mugecevik) and University of Manitoba Assistant Professor Dr. Jason Kindrachuk (@KindrachukJason).

Healthcare institutions including the University of Michigan School of Public Health (@umichSPH), the Center for Global Development (@CGDev), the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (@NFID), the Infectious Disease Society of America (@IDSAInfo) and O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law (@OneillInstitute) will also be participating.

Follow the latest on Reuters coverage of coronavirus here.

