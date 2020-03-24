Reuters to host Twitter chat with healthcare experts discussing coronavirus

On Wednesday, Reuters will be hosting a Twitter chat with a panel of medical editors and healthcare experts answering healthcare-related questions regarding the coronavirus. Users can follow the discussion, which begins at 2 pm ET, on Twitter on @Reuters and submit questions using #AskReuters.
The panel will include a number of healthcare experts, including Toronto General Hospital Research Institute Clinician Investigator Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac), Director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin), University of Michigan Associate Professor of Epidemiology Dr. Aubree Gordon (@AubreeGordonPhD), Stanford University Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, Harvard University Research Director Dr. Suerie Moon (@SuerieMoon), University of St. Andrews Clinical Fellow Dr. Muge Cevik (@mugecevik) and University of Manitoba Assistant Professor Dr. Jason Kindrachuk (@KindrachukJason).
Healthcare institutions including the University of Michigan School of Public Health (@umichSPH), the Center for Global Development (@CGDev), the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (@NFID), the Infectious Disease Society of America (@IDSAInfo) and O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law (@OneillInstitute) will also be participating.
Follow the latest on Reuters coverage of coronavirus here.
