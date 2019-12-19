Reuters reinforces commitment to climate change coverage by joining ‘Covering Climate Now’

Covering Climate Now

In the latest move to reinforce its commitment to covering climate change, Reuters announced today that it has joined the ‘Covering Climate Now’ initiative, a project co-founded by Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) and the Nation aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis.

The effects of the rapidly warming planet are being felt across markets, business, politics, society and nature. As climate change reshapes investment decisions, the future of industries from energy to technology to commerce, the landscape of politics and environmental regulations, and touches every facet of life, it continues to be a key focus of Reuters coverage globally.

The coalition, which includes more than 350 organizations, has no agenda beyond embracing science and fair coverage and publishing more climate change content.

“Reuters is committed to providing the most accurate and insightful coverage of the climate crisis, as it threatens the health, safety and economic well-being of people world-wide,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler. “Our hope is that our careful, factual reporting will help nations, businesses and individuals respond to the challenge rapidly and intelligently.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Reuters to the Covering Climate Now project. It is through the leadership of news outlets like Reuters that we can increase and improve the coverage, around the world, of the most important story of our time,” said CJR Editor-in-Chief Kyle Pope.

This is the latest move for Reuters in its ongoing commitment to covering climate impact for customers and news consumers. Most recently, a number of special reports have focused significant attention on climate change issues, including a series on how the climate crisis is affecting ocean life, which won two Society of Environmental Editors Awards; an exploration of the threat to coral reefs in the Caribbean; and a look at how scientists are transcribing long-forgotten ship logbooks to provide historical climate data.

