Reuters appoints Ed Cropley as first Breakingviews columnist for Africa

Reuters has appointed Ed Cropley as its first Breakingviews columnist to focus on Africa.

In his new role, Ed will offer regular columns analyzing African economies, companies and markets, as Reuters continues to deepen its coverage of the continent.

Ed has reported from Africa since 2009 and has led Reuters’ African bureaus for the past three and a half years. In his time in Africa, Ed has reported on momentous events from the downfall of Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe to the death of Nelson Mandela.

Breakingviews delivers agenda-setting financial insight and real-time expert analysis on major financial stories as they break.

Peter Thal Larsen, EMEA Editor for Reuters Breakingviews said; “I’m delighted that Ed is joining Breakingviews. The columns he filed for us during a two-week stint in April were an appealing appetiser for what is to come and Ed will bring a valuable perspective of Africa’s economies, companies and markets to our coverage.”

Ed will be based in London and begins in the new role at the end of August.

The move follows the strengthening of Reuters editorial coverage of Africa with three new appointments earlier this year.

