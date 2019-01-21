Follow the latest news from the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos with Reuters

People walk past a banner of Reuters News in front of their office during the World Economic Forum (WEF) at a library in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2012. The upcoming WEF will be held from January 25 to 29. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

On Tuesday, Reuters will kick off coverage from the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Reuters has assembled an international team of expert journalists to bring customers and readers multimedia coverage of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum from 22-25 January 2019 in Switzerland. The Davos meeting will bring together more than 1,000 CEOs and company chairs and dozens of heads of state and government, as well as heads of key international organizations, technology pioneers and representatives from civil society.

Reuters coverage will kick off at 6:30 GMT Tuesday with ‘Davos Today,’ the official morning show of the World Economic Forum. Throughout the week, anchor Axel Threlfall will interview world leaders, policymakers, blue-chip CEOs and leading investors. The Reuters program will provide breaking news and analysis, as well as a flavor of ‘behind the scenes’ action in the mountain town.

The Reuters.com Davos channel will provide news from the event as well as live and pre-recorded interviews. Updates on what’s happening in Davos can also be found via the Reuters App and Reuters TV, as well on Twitter on @Reuters and @ReutersBiz handles, Facebook and Instagram. You can follow all of the Davos action on Twitter using the hashtag #ReutersDavos.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather.Carpenter @ tr.com