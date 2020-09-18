Reuters receives four Deadline Club Award honors

This week, Reuters was honored with a Deadline Club Award, presented by the New York City chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, as well as being named a three-time finalist.

Project Raven, a Reuters investigation by Christopher Bing and Joel Schectman, won in the Newspaper or Digital Beat Report category, for exposing how ex-NSA operatives helped the UAE build a cyber-spying unit, prompting reforms.

Judges commented on the investigation saying, “Through exclusive access to cybersecurity insiders and sensitive internal documents, cyber beat reporters Chris Bing and Joel Schectman uncover the murky, hard-to-penetrate underworld of exported state surveillance. Their reporting brought to light a troubling trend that undermines national security from abroad and empowers oppressive world leaders.”

Reuters was also recognized by the Deadline Club as a finalist in three categories:

-Finalist, Newspaper or Digital Beat Reporting – “Ambushed at Home,” a two-year series which spurs major reforms by exposing squalid housing and corruption on U.S. military bases by M.B. Pell and Joshua Schneyer.

-Finalist, Newspaper or Digital Spot News Reporting – “New York Officer Fired, but Tensions Still High Where Eric Garner Died” by Gabriella Borter and Daniel Trotta

-Finalist, Daniel Pearl Prize for Investigative Reporting – “Hidden Injustice,” a data-driven series reveals how U.S. courts cover up deadly secrets for big business by Dan Levine, Benjamin Lesser, Jaimi Dowdell, Lisa Girion and Michelle Conlin.

