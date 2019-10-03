Reuters Plus named a three-time finalist in Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe

(Blank Headline Received)

Reuters Plus, the branded content studio of Reuters, has been named a three-time finalist for this year’s Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe. The awards honor the companies, campaigns and technology modernizing European marketing and advertising.

The Moments of Wonder campaign for Kenya’s Narok County Government is nominated in the Best Branded Content Series category. The campaign encouraged travelers to visit the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya through a series of stories of the people who live and work there.

The Tomorrow’s Europe campaign for Barclays Corporate Banking is also nominated in the Best Branded Content Series category. The campaign reinforced Barclays’ position as the banking partner that supports European business and innovation.

In the Best Use of Social category, Reuters Plus was shortlisted for its work with BP’s Energy Outlook 2019 report. The campaign supported BP’s energy report findings by opening up a conversation about the future of energy with influential C-suite audiences.

Winners of the Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe will be announced on December 4. The full list of finalists is available here.

