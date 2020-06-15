Reuters picture showing a black man carrying suspected far-right protester to safety captures global attention

Dylan Martinez Image Global Media Coverage

A Reuters image here of a black protester carrying an injured white man in a ‘fireman’s lift’ over his shoulder has gone viral on social media and featured in news bulletins and in newspapers across the globe.

Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez captured the shot during chaotic scenes in London at the weekend, as mostly peaceful anti-racist demonstrations turned into violent scuffles with counter-protesters in the area.

The image made the front pages of several British newspapers on Monday, including The Guardian, The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and the i.

It was featured by several hundred broadcasters globally, including CNN, BBC News, ITV News, Sky News and Channel 4 News, and in newspapers and publications around the world.

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]