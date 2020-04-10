Reuters to provide free climate change coverage to Covering Climate Now organization ahead of Earth Day

On the eve of the celebration of Earth Day around the world, Reuters will be offering a selection of free climate change news coverage across text, pictures, video and graphics to partners in the ‘Covering Climate Now’ initiative.

Stratocumulus clouds are seen above the 'Halfway Wall' during the Cloud Appreciation Society's gathering in Lundy, Britain, May 18, 2019. Picture taken May 18, 2019.

Co-founded by Columbia Journalism Review and the Nation, ‘Covering Climate Now’ is aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis and includes more than 400 news outlets as partners.

Reuters will provide partner publishers with access to its trusted and impartial news on climate change for two weeks leading up to the Earth Day event. Coverage will include both new content and solutions-focused archive coverage. In addition, participants can access a new online report on Reuters Connect, featuring editorially curated multimedia coverage across a range environmental stories—including policy, regulation, energy, research, weather and more—updated daily and ready to publish.

Reuters joined ‘Covering Climate Now’ in December 2019 to reinforce its commitment to covering climate change. As the climate crisis touches every facet of life—from politics and markets to nature and business—coverage of the issue remains a key focus of Reuters coverage.

“Earth Day represents a significant moment for organizations around the world to shine a light on the climate crisis and its impact on society,” said Sue Brooks, Head of Product Development & Agency Strategy at Reuters. “Providing Reuters trusted and unbiased news free of charge ahead of Earth Day to ‘Covering Climate Now’ partners will make this important issue more accessible to their audiences and draw on Reuters deep coverage to ensure climate change remains on the agenda, even during these difficult times.”

Among the coverage available to ‘Covering Climate Now’ partners will be an innovative data visualization of the world’s addiction to plastic bottles and a series of reports exploring the quests of individuals to contribute to climate science and cope with its awesome reality.

For more information on accessing Reuters climate change coverage, visit Reuters Connect.

