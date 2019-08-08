Reuters names new regional and global editors

Today Reuters announced a series of appointments to its editorial team. Global Managing Editor, News Planning and Creation, Alessandra Galloni and Global Managing Editor, Newsroom, Simon Robinson announced the new roles: Paritosh Bansal is named Finance and Markets Editor; Mark Bendeich is named Europe News Editor; Kieran Murray is named U.S./Canada News Editor; and Simon Webb is named Commodities and Energy Editor.

Reuters logo

More information on the new appointees:

Paritosh Bansal: Finance and Markets Editor

As Managing Editor for News in the Americas over the past 18 months, Paritosh has overseen coverage of the region, including the first years of the Trump administration; Washington’s deteriorating relations with China; and the implosion of Venezuela. During his previous stint in New York, he distinguished himself across the financial file, first as M&A correspondent, then as Editor-in-Charge of the deals team, and then as Americas Financial Editor between 2012 and 2015. From 2015 to last year, Paritosh ran our South Asia Bureau. While in that role, he oversaw and helped report on the corporate lobbying practices of Phillip Morris, a series that won several awards, including the Overseas Press Club prize for best business reporting.

Mark Bendeich: Europe News Editor

Mark has been Southern Europe bureau chief – overseeing Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal – since 2016, when he moved to Milan from Sydney. During this time he led coverage of stories on everything from Greek politics to clothing giant Zara, and from the Pope to Portuguese cork. Mark has spent most of his Reuters career in Asia, where he worked in Hong Kong, his native Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. He ran the Asia top news team for three and a half years and was Reuters editor of the year in 2011 for his work as part of a team investigating the accounting fraud at Japanese firm Olympus. During the dotcom boom and bust, he ran the UK equities team in London, a job that included covering Reuters and catching the last commercial Concorde flight.

Kieran Murray: U.S./Canada News Editor

Kieran has been Washington bureau chief since the start of the Trump administration, leading coverage of one of the most challenging and closely watched stories in the world. Under his stewardship, the bureau has landed important exclusives and produced insightful coverage of key shifts in American domestic, foreign and regulatory policy. Kieran has built a strong leadership team in the bureau, and has proven a forceful advocate for his team in a very competitive environment. He began his Reuters career in 1992 as a stringer in Central America, and then worked in Mexico, the United States and East Africa. Later, he was the Bureau Chief in Mexico and then News Editor for Latin America and the Caribbean. He has reported from more than 20 countries, covering wars, economics, business, finance and natural disasters.

Simon Webb: Commodities and Energy Editor

Since joining Reuters 15 years ago, Simon has covered the oil and commodities sector as a reporter and editor in London, Dubai, Singapore, and New York. He has run Commodities and Energy coverage in the United States and in Asia, and covered OPEC and the reopening of the Iraqi oilfields. As Thailand bureau chief, his team won a SOPA award for excellence in feature writing for a series of Exclusives and Special Reports on the increasingly sophisticated networks of human trafficking in Southeast Asia. Over the past year, as Global Trade Editor, he has driven coverage of President Trump’s trade war with China.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media contact:

Deepal.Patadia @ tr.com