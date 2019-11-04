EFE News Agency, fourth largest news agency in the world, joins Reuters Connect

Reuters today announced that EFE News Agency, the Spanish international news agency, has become a partner on its award-winning digital content marketplace, Reuters Connect: here

EFE News Agency is the world’s fourth largest wire service, and the partnership brings media customers access to a significant amount of global news, as well as Spanish and English language news feeds.

Hundreds of stories and clips will be available, with a focus on Spain and Spanish-speaking countries.

EFE News Agency adds to a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect, allowing subscribers to find and utilise a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

More than 15 million pieces of premium news content are now available in nine languages, spanning every multimedia format including video, text, pictures and graphics, with content from more than 50 providers including: Accuweather, BBC, CCTV, Jukin, National Geographic, Newsflare, PBS NewsHour, PA Media, The Guardian and USA Today.

Justine Flatley, Senior Manager, Partnerships, Reuters, said: “Reuters is delighted to partner with EFE News Agency, whose timely, topical and global coverage will add real value to Reuters Connect customers’ experience. Contributing hundreds of stories per week, in multiple languages, EFE News Agency will bolster Reuters Connect as a news marketplace which ultimately enables its customers to tell the news in a comprehensive and timely fashion.”

Juan Varela, CEO Efe News, said: “Our partnership with Reuters is a great opportunity to expand our content offering and our clients worldwide. Reuters Connect is one of the best ways to introduce our global video coverage to new customers and markets, and our distribution channels. The partnership between EFE News Agency and Reuters Connect also strengthens this marketplace with quality and verified news, with the support of two of the largest and more trusted media companies in the world.”

