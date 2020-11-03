How Reuters is doubling down on Election Day to deliver comprehensive real-time reporting from around the world

People vote during the U.S. presidential election at The Magic Castle Club during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC2GVJ9HIRBY

As U.S. Election Day arrives, Reuters journalists are getting positioned across the country to deliver real-time, comprehensive coverage as voters hit the polls and the vote count begins. Reuters has deployed an expansive team of correspondents, photographers and videographers capture all the news, as well as partner with the National Election Pool to deliver real-time outcomes.

With so many anticipated unknowns, Reuters is preparing for non-stop coverage for its News Agency customers and audiences around the world—from the moment the first votes are cast to when the election is called.

Reuters reporters will be stationed across the country—from inside the Trump and Biden camps to battleground states to critical race states and beyond—as well as around the world to deliver global perspectives and reactions.

Reuters visual teams will be scattered across key swing states, positioned at the polls, and at the White House, as well as following the Senate and House races. They will also document the many challenges that communities are grappling with including voting in a COVID environment, voter suppression, mail-in ballots and security and the possibility of civil unrest in the aftermath of the election. Reuters video crews will also be providing continuous live feeds of voting scenes across the country, key moments with the two candidates and events as they occur.

With team of 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world, Reuters will deliver real-time coverage on an unparalleled scale to present the news quickly and accurately for its global audience. Stay tuned to Reuters non-stop news to keep up-to-date on the latest breaking news, deep insights, engaging interactives, election night maps, explainers, live video, blanket photo coverage and more.

And read all the latest Reuters 2020 U.S. election coverage here.

