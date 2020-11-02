Reuters to host virtual events with global Reuters correspondents providing real-time insights on the U.S. Elections

On the heels of U.S. Election Day on Tuesday, Reuters will be hosting two virtual events featuring journalists from around the world sharing insights and live responses as the world’s most critical election unfolds.

After the U.S. election, implications for Asia

Date: Wednesday, November 4 at 5-5:30pm SGT

As the world digests the results of the U.S. elections, join Reuters for a live virtual event to discuss the implications for Asia in the context of the competition between the United States and China. A panel of Reuters journalists with expertise in China, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Korean peninsula will share insights on what a Trump reelection or Biden presidency would mean, what could change and the key issues that remain flashpoints.

Making sense of the 2020 U.S. elections

Date: Thursday, November 5 at 9-9:30am EST

As the world digests the results of the U.S. elections, join Reuters for a live virtual event to unpack the latest of the race for the presidency and control of Congress. A Reuters panel of White House and political reporters and editors on the ground will share insights on how Election Day played out, how the vote count unfolded, any challenges to the results, what a Trump second term or a Biden presidency would look like, and what to anticipate next.

