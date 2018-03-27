Nadia El-Gowely named editor of Reuters Arabic Service

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Reuters Middle East Editor Samia Nakhoul announced that Nadia El-Goweley has been named edior of Reuters Arabic Service. Read more below:

Reuters logo

I am delighted to announce the appointment of Nadia El-Gowely as the new Editor of the Arabic Service, based in Cairo.

Nadia has been one the key editors on the Arabic desk with strong skills in editing, desking and reporting. She joined Reuters in 1984 and was the first woman sub-editor to work on the then all-men Arabic desk. Soon after, she became a shift editor moving quickly to assume bigger roles and responsibilities. In 2009, she was appointed financial news editor, recruiting and training the Arabic service’s first team of financial reporters. Under her guidance, the service produced real time news coverage and original Arabic financial reporting, winning scoops for both Arabic and English services. She took on the job of deputy editor in April last year.

Between 2004 and 2009, Nadia was the Thomson Reuters Foundation representative in the region, leading a training programme in Egypt and the Gulf region. She also produced the Arabic version of the Foundation’s handbook of ethics.

Nadia took a special interest in TV and in 2007 received a certificate in documentary filmmaking from Adham Center at the American University in Cairo.

Nadia takes over from Malak Ghobrial, who is leaving Reuters after a stellar career. Her appointment follows other changes we flagged earlier this month.

Please join me in congratulating Nadia on her new role.

Samia

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com