Reuters appoints Elisa Della Rocco as Senior Commercial Director, Americas for Consumer business

Elisa Della Rocco joins as Senior Commercial Director, Americas, Reuters Consumer

Reuters announced today that it has named Elisa Della Rocco as Senior Commercial Director, Americas, for its Consumer business. Reporting into Simon Hutson, Managing Director, Reuters Consumer, Elisa will be responsible for revenue delivery across all lines of business as well as identifying new commercial opportunities.

Elisa will collaborate with the Revenue Operations, Product, Data, Editorial, Business Development, Marketing and Technology teams to drive successful programs for our clients and seek new audiences.

With two decades of experience in both B2B and B2C sales, Elisa has held sales management roles and was most recently at CNN Digital, leading sales and partnerships for several agencies and developed cross-platform campaigns for CNN’s digital portfolio. Prior to that, she held senior sales roles at Time Inc. and International Data Group (IDG).

