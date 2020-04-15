Reuters appoints Eric Danetz as Head of Revenue

Reuters today announced that Eric Danetz has been appointed as its first Head of Revenue.

Eric Danetz

In the new role, Danetz will have oversight of all revenue lines across Reuters, except events, and be charged with accelerating growth in its News Agency and direct-to-consumer businesses.

Danetz joins from AccuWeather, where he has been Chief Business Officer since 2017, overseeing all global revenue-generating products and services.

As Head of Revenue for Reuters, he will lead the sales and customer success teams globally, while also establishing a holistic revenue growth strategy involving the targeting of new market segments, diversifying customers and categories and identifying cross-selling opportunities across the wider portfolio.

Danetz will report directly to Michael Friedenberg, President of Reuters, and will be a member of the Reuters Executive Committee.

Friedenberg said, “Eric is an exceptional sales executive with an impressive track record in building new revenue streams, attracting new customers and scaling high growth media businesses. A Head of Revenue with a single view across our sales organization will enable us to serve our customers’ evolving needs which, in turn, will help us accelerate growth. I am delighted to welcome Eric to Reuters.”

“I’m thrilled to join Reuters and partner with an exceptionally talented team of colleagues across the business,” said Danetz. “I look forward to leading a global revenue strategy that enables the continued growth and transformation of this world-class news and information services organization.”

Most recently at AccuWeather, Danetz led an integrated sales, marketing and business development team supporting all business units, including digital media and connected technologies, television, out-of-home, radio and business-to-business services focused on enterprise clientele. Throughout his tenure, Eric accelerated development of products and services that leveraged artificial intelligence, predictive and prescriptive data analytics, as well as data science in order rapidly accelerate diversified revenues of the company.

Prior to joining AccuWeather, Danetz was SVP & General Manager at Time Inc. International, where he managed a multi-platform portfolio of more than 90 brands in 170 countries. His other previous roles include Group Publisher of FORTUNE & Money, EVP/Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy Digital, and executive leadership positions at Newsweek Daily Beast, CBS Interactive, CNET and Ziff Davis.

Danetz currently serves as a board member across several organizations, including the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Remixd, AlertMe, and Silicon Alley Sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Rutgers University.

