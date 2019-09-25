Reuters and Esportz Network team up on esports coverage

Reuters today announced a new partnership with Esportz Network to offer the latest in-depth gamer-centric text, audio and video packages, reinforcing Reuters position as the leading source of esports content for media customers.

Through Reuters Connect, Reuters News Agency customers will now have access to Esportz Network’s professional coverage aimed at helping the most dedicated esports fans and competitors gain in-depth analysis on every angle of professional gameplay, as well as regular in-studio audio and video updates and interviews covering esports game development, tournaments, scores, and industry drama.

Esportz Network content will also become a regular feature on Keeping Score, Reuters own sports business podcast.

“There has been an explosion of popularity for all things esports over the past year, and we’ve seen growing demand from our customers for dynamic and engaging coverage of the industry,” said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. “Reuters has been on the forefront of meeting this demand from our customers and their audiences, and partnering with Esportz Network allows us to expand our offering to include even more content for the most hardcore gamers and esports fans.”

Mark Thimmig, chairman and CEO for Esportz Network, stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with Reuters, the leading global news agency, who are as dedicated as we are to leading the way in the fastest-growing consumer-driven global sport, esports.”

The addition of Esportz Network content further strengthens Reuters esports coverage, which includes a dedicated wire service featuring unmatched global coverage of the competitive gaming industry, including breaking news, player acquisitions, sponsorship deals and coverage of the largest esports tournaments.

Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients’ editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before.

