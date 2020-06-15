Reuters expands deepfake course to 16 languages in partnership with Facebook Journalism Project

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, today announced the expansion of its award-winning e-learning course on helping newsrooms around the world spot deepfakes and manipulated media in 12 additional languages.

Reuters Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media course, in partnership with Facebook Journalism Project

Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media, produced in partnership with Facebook Journalism Project, is now available in Burmese, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Danish, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Turkish, German and Swedish. The course launched in December in English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Reuters has been at the forefront in identifying misinformation and media verification, including its commitment to providing trusted and accurate news content.

The spread of misinformation has grown increasingly prevalent as two massive global stories have dominated headlines this year. The course helps journalists identify and reject manipulated video, pictures and audio to slow the spread of misinformation circulated online. Now available in a total of 16 languages, the course incorporates real world examples, hypothetical cases and insights into the diverse technology used to create and detect manipulated media.

Hazel Baker, Reuters Head of UGC Newsgathering, said, “This year has shown us more starkly than ever before how misinformation, including manipulated media, can spread rapidly both within communities and across the world. We believe it is the responsibility of journalists and newsrooms to ensure audiences are processing and digesting accurate, factual content. We’re deeply committed to stopping the spread of misinformation, and the expansion of our course to 16 languages provides an invaluable resource for newsrooms around the world to join us in that fight.”

Since its initial launch, the course has been used in over 130 countries and Reuters most recently earned a Webby Award for the course in the Politics & News category.

Reuters continues to its work in the media verification space by sourcing, verifying and clearing user-generated content for distribution to thousands of News Agency clients. This year Reuters announced partnerships with Facebook’s Third-Party Fact-Checking program by fact-checking content on the social platform in the US, U.K., and Singapore and with NAMLE to launch an educational resource to help users identify misinformation on coronavirus.

For more information, visit the course here.

