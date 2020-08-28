Reuters to host virtual Newsmaker event with Patrick Foye, Chairman & CEO of the MTA in New York City

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye speaks to the media during a news conference about overnight closure of subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2020. Picture taken May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

On September 3, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event with Patrick Foye, Chairman & CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous financial challenges for New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority. Ridership numbers are at an all-time low and the pressure to deliver clean, timely and safe transportation services are extremely high. Foye will join Reuters Editor-at-Large Axel Threlfall for a discussion about the issues the organization is facing, as part of the Mobility Boardroom series on the future of transportation.

Join Reuters for the event on Thursday, September 3, at 9 a.m. Eastern.

