Reuters wins five Front Page Awards from the Newswomen’s Club of New York

On Monday, the Newswomen’s Club of New York announced the winners of the 2018 Front Page Awards, and Reuters has been recognized in five categories.

Reuters logo

In the Live Online Video category, Lauren Young, Beth Pinsker, Yahaira Jacquez, Stephanie Brumsey and Jenna Zucker were recognized for a series of videos on personal finance issues, including “All the things you didn’t learn in school”; “According to a study, supporting your adult children can cost your retirement $227,000” and “Who will log out of your accounts when you die?”

Melissa Fares won in the Wires Feature category for her special report, “In Louisiana jail, deaths mount as mental health pleas unheeded.”

In Wires In-Depth Reporting, Elizabeth Culliford was honored for her contribution to ‘The Body Trade’ series, “Cadavers in the ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in America’s favorite hotels.”

Stephanie Keith, Corinne Perkins, Toni Reinhold and Jillian Kitchener won in the Photo Essay category for “Riding with Native Americans to Mark Pact Anniversary.”

Finally, in the Podcasts-Sports category, Hilary Russ and Amy Tennery won for the podcast, “Place your bets - on sports.”



