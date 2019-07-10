Reuters journalist Arlyn Gajilan named receipt of Association of LGBTQ Journalists’ Leadership Award

The Association of LGBTQ Journalists (NLGJA) announced today that Reuters Deputy Managing Editor for Operations Arlyn Gajilan is the recipient of the 2019 NLGJA Leadership Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made a positive impact on their newsrooms by increasing diversity and improving news coverage of the LGBTQ community.

Arlyn Gajilan

“Arlyn has been a champion of LGBTQ journalists and coverage through her work at Reuters,” said NLGJA President Sharif Durhams in a press release. “Arlyn has actively worked with company executives to elevate LGBTQ voices and introduce resources to her newsroom. She has been a fierce promoter of NLGJA’s work in and out of the newsroom and has fostered our friendly relationship with Reuters. She embodies the spirit of this award.”

The NLGJA award adds to a growing list of recognitions Reuters has received in 2019 so far.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo and team received the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting for series of Reuters investigations on the mass expulsion of the Rohingya from Myanmar.

The investigative reporting series about the Rohingya received a number of other awards, including the George Polk Award in Foreign Reporting; the Overseas Press Club Award for best newspaper, news service or online interpretation of international affairs; the Human Rights Press Award in Investigative Feature; the SOPA Award in Public Service Journalism, Excellence in Explanatory Reporting, Excellence in Human Rights Reporting, Excellence in Information Graphics; the IRE Medal and Winner in the Print/Online division at the IRE Awards; Investigative Reporting winner at the Sigma Delta Chi Awards; and numerous awards at Best of Digital Design.

Reuters also received a second Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for the series of photographs documenting a migrant caravan attempting to cross into the U.S. from Central and South America.

At the Society of Publishers Asia (SOPA) Awards, Reuters won a total of eight awards and received four honorable mentions.

Reuters received 52 bronze medals in 18 categories, two silver medals in two categories, and won World’s Best from the Society for News Design’s Best of Digital Design.

Eight Reuters photographers won awards at the Pictures of the Year International, including Adrees Latif who came in third place for Photographer of the Year.

Ambushed at Home, the series about the hazardous housing of American military families, won the Edgar A. Poe award, the Sidney Hillman Prize, a SABEW Award in the Government (large) category, and a Sigma Delta Chi Award in Non-Deadline Reporting.

