May 31, 2018 / 8:25 PM / a few seconds ago

Reuters wins GEN 2018 Data Journalism Award for Data Visualization of the Year

Reuters has been awarded the Data Visualization of the Year award in GEN’s 2018 Data Journalism Awards contest. Reuters winning entry, ‘Life in the Camps’ by Simon Scarr and Weiyi Cai, provided the first detailed look at the dire living conditions inside the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. Over the past seven years, the Global Editors Network has organised the Data Journalism Awards competition to celebrate and credit outstanding work in the field of data-driven journalism worldwide. 

Reuters logo

Using satellite imagery and data, ‘Life in the Camps’ documented the rapid expansion and lack of infrastructure in the largest refugee camp cluster, Kutupalong.

‘Life in the Camps’ is part of Reuters ongoing coverage of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. A team of photographers recently won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the mass exodus of the Rohingya people to Bangladesh. Imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been recognized with multiple awards in 2018 for their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, including the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award, the Osborn Elliot Prize and the National Press Club’s Aubuchon Press Freedom Award.

