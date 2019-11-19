Reuters supplies trusted news content to Google Assistant for personalized audio playlists

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outs a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dave Paresh/File Photo/File Photo - RC12008D7390

Starting today, Reuters will provide news content for Google Assistant’s “Your News Update” - a newly launched personalized audio news experience through a brief of individual audio news stories.

“Your News Update” will begin with a mix of short news stories based on the user interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as top news stories.

Reuters will provide trusted, independent and unbiased news content across a range of top news from around the world to Google Assistant users through a newly created audio feed.

“Reuters is consistently expanding its reach in providing reliable, high quality news content through a range of storytelling formats. We are thrilled to be among the first news partners to supply audio news feeds to Google Assistant each day of the week, to enhance the audio news journey for its users.” said Alphonse Hardel, Global Head of Business Development and Strategy at Reuters.

Reuters joins a number of news partners participating in Google Assistant’s “Your News Update.” The audio stories will be provided in English-language only and offered in the United States for its initial launch.

Google Assistant users can continue to access Reuters Now 5-minute audio briefing if content from Reuters is specifically requested.

