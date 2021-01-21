Reuters becomes first global news provider to offer content on Google News Showcase

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced it will be partnering with Google to offer a customized collection of global news content panels through News Showcase, a new product to make quality news available on Google’s news experiences.

Google extends work-from-home order to summer 2021

Reuters will offer Google users access to its trusted, independent and unbiased news in editorially curated features of the most important news events of the day, with topics ranging from sports, politics, general news and more on News Showcase. Reuters news content will be selected and curated daily by its editorial team, with a feed of news updated throughout the day through Reuters-branded News Showcase panels, which allow readers to receive more insight into the stories that matter.

“Reuters is committed to developing new ways of providing access to trusted, high-quality and reliable global news coverage at a time when it’s never been more important. We are thrilled to join Google as the first global news partner on News Showcase,” said Eric Danetz, Global Head of Revenue, Reuters.

“We’re excited to have Reuters join News Showcase. Their work is invaluable to readers around the world and is a great example of the quality reporting we’re bringing to users,” says Genevieve Brennan, Head of Global News Product Partnerships at Google.

Reuters news content will be available to Google users through News Showcase in several countries over the coming months.

Reuters news coverage is also currently available on Google News, Discover, Google Assistant and Google experiences on Search.

[Reuters PR blog post]

