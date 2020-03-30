Reuters partners with Grabyo to enable remote live video editing and publishing from Reuters Connect

Reuters announced today a new partnership with Grabyo to enable remote live video editing and publishing from Reuters Connect. Reuters Connect users can now access Grabyo’s remote platform at a discounted rate, ensuring customers have access to cloud-based tools to maintain coverage of live news from a remote location.

Reuters partners with Grabyo

With the increased reliance on remote working, Reuters customers already have the ability to access live video feeds from anywhere in the world through Reuters Connect. Now they can use the Grabyo platform for immediate recording, clipping and distribution to any destination, be it television or digital.

“With more and more of our customers around the world forced to work from home, Reuters is constantly seeking ways to help them adapt and face a new set of challenges,” said Nick Cohen, Global Head of Product, Core News Services, Reuters. “Partnering with remote platforms such as Grabyo helps us to ensure our customers’ live news teams can continue their critical work without interruption.”

By using Grabyo, Reuters Connect users will be able to remotely access live broadcasts and go back through previously broadcast content. The service supports any live events broadcast on the Reuters Connect platform, with a simple set-up within Grabyo for remote access to the content. Content can be localized, with custom graphics and branding for owned and operated platforms, providing a simple solution for personalized news delivery to digital channels.

“We are pleased to offer the Grabyo services to members of Reuters Connect at this difficult time for news organizations around the world,” said Gareth Capon, CEO, Grabyo. “With news teams moving to fully remote working and the increased reliance on distributed video workflows, we know there is a real need to ensure broadcasters and publishers can continue to deliver high-quality news content both live and real-time to digital audiences. The demand for real time updates from trusted news sources is more important than ever right now.”

For more information, visit Reuters Connect.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media contact:

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @thomsonreuters.com