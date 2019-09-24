Reuters videographer Andrew Hofstetter captured viral footage of Greta Thunberg at the UN

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC1246A49880

On September 23, Reuters videographer Andrew Hofstetter captured footage of climate activist Greta Thunberg crossing paths with President Trump at the U.N. The video footage was used widely around the world by the news media and has quickly gone viral.

On capturing the footage, Andrew said: “Well the truth of the matter is, I’ve been following Greta for the past two weeks so as soon as I saw her I immediately zoomed in and got a shot of her. I was under the impression that Trump was to arrive shortly and thought that Greta was there to possibly say hello to him. I had no idea that Trump actually walked in at that point and I was startled. I quickly zoomed out to include Trump. It was simply a knee-jerk reaction!”

To view the Reuters footage, please see here

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media contact: deepal dot patadia @ thomsonreuters.com