Reuters to host virtual Newsmaker with Dr. William Haseltine on Wednesday, May 20

On Wednesday, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event featuring scientist, businessman and philanthropist Dr. William A. Haseltine. As nations around the world begin to wind down restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni will moderate a discussion with Dr. Haseltine on the race for a vaccine and the pandemic’s impact on the future of public health.

As a pioneer in the fights against HIV/AIDS and cancer, Dr. Haseltine is the founder of more than a dozen biotechnology companies and is the current chair and president of ACCESS Health International, Inc. as well as the chairman of the Haseltine Foundation for Science and the Arts.

The Reuters virtual Newsmaker will take place on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m. ET. For more information, click here.

