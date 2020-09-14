Reuters to host Newsmaker event with climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe speaks during a discussion on the importance of protecting the one planet at the South by South Lawn event at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas - S1BEUEYGXPAB

On September 24, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event with climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe.

As the United Nations General Assembly gathers to address climate action and the world recognizes Climate Week next week, Hayhoe will join Reuters to discuss climate change, our ability to tackle the challenge and whether society can adapt to a warming planet. Hayhoe will join Reuters Global Managing Editor Simon Robinson and Climate Change Editor Katy Daigle for the discussion.

Join Reuters for the event on Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Eastern. For more details and to register, click here.

