Reuters journalists set to speak in front of Congress about the Hidden Injustice series

Reuters journalists Dan Levine and Lisa Girion are set to speak tomorrow at a congressional hearing about the Reuters special investigation of court secrecy. Levine and Girion’s testimony comes after their June 25 story on judges who routinely keep important evidence secret in product liability cases. The reporters found that hundreds of thousands of consumers died or were injured while judges allowed companies to hide alleged product defects.

The Reuters special investigation “found that over the past 20 years, judges sealed evidence relevant to public health and safety in about half of the 115 biggest defective-product cases consolidated before federal judges in so-called multidistrict litigation, or MDLs. Those cases comprised nearly 250,000 individual death and injury lawsuits, involving dozens of products used by millions of consumers: drugs, cars, medical devices and other products.” Read more here

Watch the testimony tomorrow, September 26 at 2pm ET here

