FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reuters hosts Newsmaker with godfather of deep learning, Professor Geoffrey Hinton
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Wildfires near Los Angeles force thousands to evacuate
Creek Fire
Wildfires near Los Angeles force thousands to evacuate
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RPB
December 5, 2017 / 4:10 PM / in 2 hours

Reuters hosts Newsmaker with godfather of deep learning, Professor Geoffrey Hinton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

On Monday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event in Toronto with Google Vice President and Chief Scientific Advisor to Vector Institute, Professor Geoffrey Hinton.

Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton (R) speaks at the Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Summit in Toronto, December 4, 2017, as Jonathan Weber, Global Technology Editor, Reuters, looks on. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

 

Professor Hinton joined Reuters Global Technology Editor Jonathan Weber on stage to discuss artificial intelligence and its application in a variety of industries – from technology and financial services to healthcare, automotive and manufacturing. Among the highlights:

--Asked whether he thinks there is risk of neural networks producing nefarious conclusions, he said, “You have to worry about people manipulating these things.” 

--On what is likely to change in the financial and regulatory world over the next few years, Professor Hinton said, “pretty much everything.” 

--Asked if we’ll have self-driving cars within the next five years, he said, “Probably.” 

--Professor Hinton said he sees systems that can predict “what will happen to a [medical] patient next fairly reliably, and treating it before it does,” as a future application of these technologies. 

Watch the full Reuters Newsmaker here.

 

Media Contact: 

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com 

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.