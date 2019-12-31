Reuters launches a series of polls on the protest movement in Hong Kong; Results of the first poll show Hong Kong's protest movement supported by 59% of city's residents

Today Reuters launched a poll focused on the protest movement in Hong Kong, with the survey conducted by independent polling firm Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (HKPORI).

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold lights while forming a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China, September 13, 2019. Picture taken on September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC2H5E9FLT3E

The series of polls, commissioned by Reuters, aims to gauge public sentiment in Hong Kong amid its worst political crisis in decades.

The results of the first poll in the series shows:

Among the key findings:

— 57% of respondents said they wanted Lam to resign.

— 37% of respondents said they had taken part in protests in 2019, versus 63% who had not.

— 47% said the Hong Kong government deserved most of the blame for the unrest in the city, 14% blamed the pro-democracy camp the most, and 12% mainly blamed the central government in Beijing.

— 41% of respondents said they “strongly oppose” Hong Kong independence, and 26% said they “somewhat oppose” it. Only 8% said they “strongly support” independence, and 9% “somewhat support” it.

— 74% said they wanted an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality in handling the protests. Only 9% said the police deserved most of the blame for the unrest.

The inaugural results of the survey polled 1,021 people and was conducted from December 17-20.

For the full report, click here .

