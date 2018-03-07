Reuters launches Scholarship for Visual Journalism with ICP’s Documentary Practice and Visual Journalism Program

On Wednesday, Reuters and the International Center of Photography (ICP) announced the launch of the Reuters Scholarship for Visual Journalism—one full-tuition scholarship over the next three years available to full-time students in ICP’s One-Year Certificate program in Documentary Practice and Visual Journalism.

Reuters logo

As part of the program, the scholarship recipient will also receive support from and portfolio reviews with Reuters journalists.

“Reuters is committed to helping develop the next generation of news photographers to bring the world’s most important stories to a global audience,” said Reuters Global Editor of Video and Pictures John Pullman. “This scholarship and exciting collaboration with ICP offers a unique opportunity for budding photographers to develop their skills while receiving support and mentorship from Reuters award-winning journalists.”

“This generous scholarship offering is just the latest in a strong partnership between Reuters and ICP,” said ICP Executive Director Mark Lubell. “Both organizations are built on the understanding of concerned photography and the ways in which imagery can bear witness to what’s happening in the world.”

Interested applicants should possess the desire to explore the visual language of documentation and storytelling in the arts. For more details and how to apply, click here.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com