Reuters to host virtual Newsmaker with International Monetary Fund MD Kristalina Georgieva on Friday, June 26

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva addresses the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan - RC1AD0A80B30

On Friday, Reuters will host a virtual Newsmaker event featuring Managing Director of International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. Join Reuters for a discussion with Georgieva on how the pandemic is reshaping expectations for global economic growth, financial stability, debt relief, social unrest and more.

The conversation will be co-moderated by Breakingviews Global Editor Rob Cox and Global Economics Editor Swaha Pattanaik.

The Reuters Newsmaker event will take place on Friday, June 26 at 9 a.m. ET. For more information, please click here.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal . Patadia @tr.com