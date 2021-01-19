Reuters first to deliver images and video of Indonesia plane crash

Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana - RC2P4L9OVX74

When an Indonesian plane with 62 passengers aboard crashed after take-off, Reuters teams in the Jakarta bureau moved quickly to deliver fast and professional video and pictures coverage to clients around the globe, providing the first images and video from the scene.

Reuters was well ahead of the competition with a number of firsts on the story, including the first still picture of the plane, the first video and live report from Jakarta airport, the first video from the intended destination of the plane, exclusive aerial images and the first underwater footage.

Reuters video was used by more than a thousand broadcasters around the world, and Reuters video edits — which included a trace for the doomed plane on flightradar24 - proved to be an essential tool for clients’ coverage of the event.

