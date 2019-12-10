Reuters partners with INFLCR to allow athletes and sports teams to tap into award-winning photography

Reuters today announced a new partnership with personalized sports content delivery organization INFLCR (Influencer), which will provide Reuters high-quality and award-winning sports photography directly to sports teams and their athletes to help them achieve higher engagement with their fans on social media channels.

INFLCR is a unique cloud-based hub that makes it easier for sports teams to manage their own content. Internally-curated content is uploaded and stored, which then delivers users personalized galleries through the mobile app to easily share content directly to their network.

This new partnership will integrate Reuters Sports photography into the INFLCR app for direct licensing by teams and athletes to post on their social media platforms, further enhancing how they are able to engage directly with fans.

Reuters award-winning sport photography covers the world’s most important events—from soccer to basketball to cricket—as well as emerging topics like esports. The partnership with INFLCR creates a new customer channel for Reuters by simplifying how teams and athletes license photography from their events covered by Reuters.

“We’re working with INFLCR to make it easier for athletes to tap into Reuters coverage of the exciting moments they create on the field,” said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. “As athletes increasingly focus on building their own brands and directly engaging fans through social, we see them becoming a significant consumer of our services in the future. We’re thrilled to work with INFLCR to start removing the friction from licensing our photos to help athletes and fans have more fun enjoying those moments.”

“The partnership between Reuters and INFLCR creates so many opportunities for athletes and storytellers worldwide to get personalized access to high quality photography,” said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale. “Our technology platform will continue to develop more opportunities to connect athletes with the best content sources to share their stories on social media, and Reuters’ global photography network will help expand the scope of our service to more athletes than ever before.”

Media Contact:

heather.carpenter @ thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]